Politics

Akhilesh Yadav's BJP-defeating 'PDA formula': 'Keep big hearts,' win minorities

Akhilesh Yadav's BJP-defeating 'PDA formula': 'Keep big hearts,' win minorities

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 17, 2023 | 07:27 pm 2 min read

Akhilesh Yadav has revealed his BJP-defeating formula for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be defeated in all 80 parliamentary seats of Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections provided big parties support his party with a "big heart." At the NDTV Conclave in Lucknow, Yadav said the PDA—Pichle, Dalit, Alpasankhyak (Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities)—formula will defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Why does this story matter?

Yadav's remarks come as major parties prepare to launch campaigns for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition parties have been working hard in the hope of replacing the BJP leadership at the Centre next year. Previously, the SP has led the government in Uttar Pradesh in coalitions with the Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as well.

Slogan for UP is 'Defeat 80, remove BJP': Yadav

In response to a question on the opposition's "Grand Alliance" on Saturday, Yadav stated his only slogan for winning UP is "Defeat 80, Remove BJP." "The BJP will be defeated in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP if bigger national parties back us," he said. Seat distribution should be done considering which coalition partner is dominant in a certain state, Yadav added.

Another key ingredient is 'big heart': Yadav

On the SP's previous alliances with the Congress, BSP, and other smaller parties, the party supremo said in Hindi, "These alliances were made because there was hope, but another key ingredient that is needed is a big heart, which is something our party has shown."

Congress-BSP talks on to form prepoll alliance in UP

Meanwhile, talks are now reportedly taking place between the Congress and the BSP for an alliance in UP ahead of the LS elections. This seems to have worried the SP and demonstrates the situation in Uttar Pradesh, a state that retains the top spot in national politics thanks to its 80 Lok Sabha seats. All three parties are struggling to restore their political fortunes.

Know about 2019 Lok Sabha election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP led by PM Narendra Modi bagged 62 of 80 LS seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the Congress, under the leadership of its then President Rahul Gandhi, could win only one seat. The BSP and the SP won 10 and five parliamentary seats, respectively, in the state.

Share this timeline