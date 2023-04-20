India

Gangrape accused set victim's house on fire, 2 infants injured

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 20, 2023, 05:24 pm 2 min read

The accused allegedly threw the infants in the fire (Representational image)

Two gangrape accused allegedly set fire to the house of a 14-year-old victim with the help of their associates in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Monday, reported PTI. During the horrific incident, two babies, including a six-month child of the girl, suffered serious burn injuries. They were referred to Lucknow's King George Medical University for better treatment, officials said on Wednesday.

Girl was gangraped last year

Notably, the girl was impregnated after two men allegedly raped her on February 13 last year. She gave birth to a son in September. According to reports, the victim's two-month-old sister was one of the infants who sustained injuries. Moreover, the attackers allegedly included her grandfather and uncle, who had sided with the rape accused and attacked her father with an axe.

Accused allegedly wanted to eliminate victim's son

Following the attack, the father was also admitted to a local hospital. Meanwhile, the victim's mother said in her complaint that the accused set fire to eliminate the girl's son. She even told doctors that the accused threw kids in the fire. Per reports, the accused, who were recently released on bail, attacked the victim after she refused to drop her case against them.

Fire was started over property issue: Police

Contrary to the allegations leveled by the victim's mother, Unnao SP Siddhartha Shankar Meena told Indian Express that the girl's uncle set fire to the house over a land dispute. "A case was registered....After investigation, it was found the gangrape victim's uncle started the fire. This could be seen clearly in a video, which was found. He has been arrested," he said.