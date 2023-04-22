India

IMD predicts rainfall in three states amid heatwave

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 22, 2023, 10:34 am 2 min read

As India faces heatwave, thunderstorm and rains to bring respite in some Indian states

After facing the wrath of intense heat over the past couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that thunderstorms and light rain would bring some relief from the heat in several states. According to the weather agency, heatwave conditions have subsided over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha owing to cyclonic circulation and a western disturbance over Uttar Pradesh.

Why does this story matter?

Several parts of the country have been battling intensely hot weather conditions over the past few weeks, prompting several state governments such as Odisha and Maharashtra to announce summer vacation earlier than usual.

Light rains brought much-needed relief to people in North India from the scorching heat on Thursday, with the mercury dropping a few notches in several states.

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of northeast

In its latest release, IMD predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh due to a western disturbance, moisture incursion due to an anti-cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal, and a cyclonic circulation over UP. It also added that the "temperature dip is attributed to a Western Disturbance along 72°E and a cyclonic circulation over UP."

Andhra to witness thunderstorms: IMD

Furthermore, the weather department predicted thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. It also predicted that thunderstorms would be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of up to 30 to 40km/h over the north and south coastal, Rayalaseema, and Yanam regions. "Lower tropospheric south easterly/south-westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam," said IMD in a release.

Mild temperatures to persist over east India

The weather department also predicted that mild temperatures over east India are likely to continue for the next four to five days, with no major changes expected in the northwest and west of the country in the next couple of days. Meanwhile, it forecast light/moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms over some parts of Bihar and east UP.

Delhi to witness clear skies: RMC

Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received light rains on Thursday evening, bringing some much-needed relief from the persistent heatwave conditions. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the national capital is set to see clear skies on Saturday, and the maximum temperature will settle at around 37 degrees Celsius for the day.