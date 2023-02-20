Politics

Shiv Sena row: Thackeray likely readying online battle with Shinde

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 20, 2023

Shiv Sena's website has been deleted while its Twitter handle has been changed amid row

Is Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction preparing for a new online battle with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's group after losing the party name and symbol following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) order? Well, the sequence of events around the Sena row does suggest so. Reportedly, the Sena's website has been deleted, and its Twitter handle has been changed to "ShivSena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray."

Why does this story matter?

The development comes only days after the ECI allotted the Shiv Sena's name and "bow and arrow" symbol to the faction led by Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The feud between the two Sena groups erupted in June last year when Shinde mounted a coup to depose Thackeray's administration.

As a result, Thackeray and Shinde's followers split into two parties.

Thackeray group deleted Shiv Sena website, changed Twitter handle

According to Hindustan Times, the Shiv Sena website (shivsena.in) has been deleted, and the party's official Twitter handle "@ShivSena" has been altered to "@ShivSenaUBT_." As a result, the party has lost its "blue tick" verification on Twitter. The outlet reported that though the website is inaccessible, the link to the same is still mentioned on the Twitter profile page of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Changes made to avoid confusion: Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Thackeray-led faction group has also renamed the Sena's YouTube channel. It is now called "Shiv Sena UBT." The party insiders told The Indian Express that the changes were made following the ECI order and to avoid confusion among users. They claimed that the blue tick had been removed by Twitter as per its norms, adding that the recertification would happen soon.

Thackeray seeking stay of ECI order in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, led by MP Anil Desai, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched a legal battle against the Shinde group. The faction is seeking immediate relief to stay the ECI decision. Notably, the party has linked the new petition to the earlier Supreme Court suit seeking the disqualification of Shinde and 15 other MLAs, who were part of the 2022 coup against former CM Thackeray.

Election Commission's order that triggered row

On Friday, the ECI declared that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena division was the real Shiv Sena as opposed to the Thackeray-led faction. To recall, Shinde and 40 rebel MLAs quit the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, toppling it in June 2022. The move had far-reaching consequences, as the Shinde group joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the new government.

Shiv Sena's symbol, name sold for Rs. 2,000cr: Sanjay Raut

In response to the ECI's order, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed a Rs. 2,000 crore transaction took place to buy the Sena's symbol and name. He also alleged that a builder close to the ruling Shiv Sena shared these details with him. The MP further asserted that he even had proof to back his claim and would disclose it soon.