Video shows Anurag Maloo's rescue from Mount Annapurna's 300-meter-deep crevasse

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 21, 2023, 07:58 pm 1 min read

Polish mountaineer Adam Bielecki and his team rescued Maloo

A day after Indian climber Anurag Maloo was found alive on Mount Annapurna, a video of his rescue surfaced on social media on Friday. In the clip, Polish mountaineer Adam Bielecki can be seen rescuing Maloo from a deep crevasse in the mountain. Notably, Maloo went missing below Camp III of the world's tenth-highest mountain in Nepal after falling into a crevasse on Monday.

Twitter post of the rescue

Maloo is in critical condition: Family

To note, Bielecki was part of the rescue team that located the 34-year-old climber in some 300-meter-deep crevasse on Thursday. Following the rescue, Maloo's family said that his condition was critical and doctors were looking after him. A native of Rajasthan's Kishangarh, Maloo is on a mission to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 m and the seven highest points in all continents.