Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen...' soars, mints over ₹30cr in 2 days
What's the story
Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par has witnessed a significant jump in its box office collection on its second day. After a modest start with ₹10.7 crore (India net) on Friday, the film's earnings nearly doubled to around ₹21.50 crore on Saturday, reported Sacnilk. The total India net collection now stands at an impressive ₹32.20 crore within just two days of its release!
Box office battle
'Sitaare Zameen Par' vs 'Housefull 5'
The film's impressive performance has overshadowed its competitor, Housefull 5. After being in theaters for 16 days, the Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh-Abhishek Bachchan starrer is now witnessing a steady decline in business. On Friday, it earned ₹2 crore and on Saturday, it minted ₹2.25 crore as per early estimates. It was released on June 6.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a spiritual sequel to 'Taare...'
The film, directed by RS Prasanna, is a spiritual sequel to Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. It tells the story of a suspended basketball coach who finds redemption by training athletes with intellectual disabilities for a national tournament. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike for its heartwarming storyline.