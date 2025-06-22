'Jana Nayagan' teaser: Vijay plays fearless cop in last film
What's the story
Vijay's 69th film, Jana Nayagan, released its first teaser on the actor's 51st birthday on Sunday. Titled The First Roar, the clip features Vijay as a brave and slick police officer. This is the actor's last acting project before he transitions into politics full-time. It is directed by H Vinoth, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.
Twitter Post
'The First Roar' teaser
#HBDThalapathyVijay ❤️— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) June 21, 2025
Let the celebration continue 🔥#JanaNayaganTheFirstRoar ▶️ https://t.co/Q981uzk8jA#JanaNayagan#Thalapathy@actorvijay sir #HVinoth@KvnProductions@hegdepooja@anirudhofficial@thedeol@_mamithabaiju@prakashraaj@menongautham#Priyamani@itsNarain… pic.twitter.com/w3pLjT1ALL
Teaser details
Vijay's roar for justice
The movie's first look opens with the words, "A true leader rises not for power, but for people," setting the tone for Vijay's character. He is depicted as someone who seeks justice and compassion over authority. In the short teaser, he emerges from a town engulfed in flames with a katana in hand. The visual extravaganza is complemented by Vijay's commanding screen presence.
Fan reactions
Fans can't keep calm!
The glimpse has left fans excited. One comment read, "G of K-Town. HBD Thalapathy Vijay." Another one commented, "En Nenjil Kudiyirukum." A third one wrote, "His walk. His eyes. That SMIRK. Every frame screams 'I'M BACK.'" Another comment read, "He is back to rule our hearts again!"
Film details
'Jana Nayagan' hits theaters on Pongal 2026
The film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narain. With Ravichander's music, the movie promises not only visual spectacle but also intense background scores and chart-topping songs. The anticipation for Jana Nayagan has skyrocketed with the release of The First Roar. The movie will be released on January 9, 2026. Vijay's last project was GOAT, which received mixed reviews from audiences in 2024.