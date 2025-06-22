'Jana Nayagan' teaser: Vijay plays fearless cop in last film

Vijay's 69th film, Jana Nayagan , released its first teaser on the actor's 51st birthday on Sunday. Titled The First Roar, the clip features Vijay as a brave and slick police officer. This is the actor's last acting project before he transitions into politics full-time. It is directed by H Vinoth, with music by Anirudh Ravichander . The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol .

Teaser details Vijay's roar for justice The movie's first look opens with the words, "A true leader rises not for power, but for people," setting the tone for Vijay's character. He is depicted as someone who seeks justice and compassion over authority. In the short teaser, he emerges from a town engulfed in flames with a katana in hand. The visual extravaganza is complemented by Vijay's commanding screen presence.

Fan reactions Fans can't keep calm! The glimpse has left fans excited. One comment read, "G of K-Town. HBD Thalapathy Vijay." Another one commented, "En Nenjil Kudiyirukum." A third one wrote, "His walk. His eyes. That SMIRK. Every frame screams 'I'M BACK.'" Another comment read, "He is back to rule our hearts again!"