Dhanush-Nagarjuna's 'Kuberaa' maintains momentum, earns over ₹30cr in 2 days

The multilingual film Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush , Nagarjuna Akkineni , Rashmika Mandanna , and Jim Sarbh, is off to a great start at the box office. The Sekhar Kammula directorial has raked in over ₹30 crore in India within just two days of its release on Friday, per Sacnilk. On Saturday alone, it earned around ₹16 crore net in India, taking its total to an impressive ₹30.75 crore.

Regional success The film is expected to witness more growth over weekend Kuberaa has been performing particularly well in the Telugu-speaking regions. The Telugu version recorded a solid 66.19% occupancy rate on Saturday, significantly outperforming its Tamil counterpart. The film is expected to witness a surge in collections over the weekend as more audiences flock to theaters.

Box office comparison 'Kuberaa' on par with 'Raayan's box office numbers The box office collections of Kuberaa are on par with Dhanush's previous film Raayan, which collected ₹27.04 crore in two days. It has also surpassed Suriya's recent movie Retro, which earned ₹27 crore in the same time frame. However, it hasn't yet beaten Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi or Good Bad Ugly and Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj.