Dhanush-Nagarjuna's 'Kuberaa' maintains momentum, earns over ₹30cr in 2 days
What's the story
The multilingual film Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, is off to a great start at the box office. The Sekhar Kammula directorial has raked in over ₹30 crore in India within just two days of its release on Friday, per Sacnilk. On Saturday alone, it earned around ₹16 crore net in India, taking its total to an impressive ₹30.75 crore.
Regional success
The film is expected to witness more growth over weekend
Kuberaa has been performing particularly well in the Telugu-speaking regions. The Telugu version recorded a solid 66.19% occupancy rate on Saturday, significantly outperforming its Tamil counterpart. The film is expected to witness a surge in collections over the weekend as more audiences flock to theaters.
Box office comparison
'Kuberaa' on par with 'Raayan's box office numbers
The box office collections of Kuberaa are on par with Dhanush's previous film Raayan, which collected ₹27.04 crore in two days. It has also surpassed Suriya's recent movie Retro, which earned ₹27 crore in the same time frame. However, it hasn't yet beaten Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi or Good Bad Ugly and Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj.
Film overview
More about the film
Kuberaa narrates the story of a beggar named Deva (Dhanush) who meets a former CBI officer, Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna), in an encounter that alters his life forever. The film also stars Mandanna as Sameera, a woman stuck in Mumbai looking for an escape. Sarbh plays Neeraj Mitra, the corrupt CEO of a wealthy corporation. Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Ajay Kaikala produced the film under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations.