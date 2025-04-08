'Sikandar' crashes on second Monday; Salman's film collects ₹104cr
What's the story
On its second Monday (Day 9), the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar saw a major drop in box office collection.
The action drama raked in an estimated ₹1.75 crore net on Monday, following Sunday's haul of ₹4.75 crore.
This brought its total collection to ₹104.25 crore net in India, according to figures by Sacnilk.
Box office competition
'Sikandar' vs 'L2: Empuraan': Close race at the box office
Meanwhile, the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, which was released on March 27, proved to be unexpected competition for Sikandar.
L2: Empuraan also made an estimated ₹1.75 crore on Monday, taking its total to ₹100.1 crore net in India.
This means it's almost neck-and-neck with Sikandar in terms of box office earnings. While the Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer was likely to do well in regional sectors, its pan-India success has been a welcome change.
Box office success
'Sikandar' performed strongly at the box office
Sikandar opened to ₹26 crore on Day 1 (March 30), and by its first Friday, it had made ₹93.75 crore.
Over the weekend, the film earned ₹4 crore and ₹4.75 crore, crossing the ₹100 crore barrier in India on Day 8.
The film is set to cross ₹200 crore worldwide soon, further solidifying its status as one of the highest-grossers of the year.
High expectations
However, 'Sikandar' collections aren't on level with expectations
Expectations are always sky-high when it comes to Khan's Eid releases. His last film Tiger 3 had raked in mind-boggling ₹464 crore globally, and we wonder if Sikandar will live up to that.
The film's current box office performance speaks volumes, but it still has to surpass L2: Empuraan's worldwide collections before it can head up the ladder.
Film details
'Sikandar': A film with a star-studded cast
Sikandar stars Khan as Sanjay Rajkot and Mandanna as his wife Saisri. Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor also feature in the film.
Despite the star-studded cast, the film was criticized for its run-of-the-mill storyline and performances.