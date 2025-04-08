What's the story

On its second Monday (Day 9), the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar saw a major drop in box office collection.

The action drama raked in an estimated ₹1.75 crore net on Monday, following Sunday's haul of ₹4.75 crore.

This brought its total collection to ₹104.25 crore net in India, according to figures by Sacnilk.