What's the story

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Mohanlal in the lead, the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan has crossed the ₹100 crore milestone in India.

The film, which was released on March 27, earned a net collection of ₹1.75 crore on Monday (Day 12), bringing its total to ₹100.1 crore, Sacnilk reported.

Despite competing against Sikandar, L2: Empuraan has continued to perform robustly at the box office.