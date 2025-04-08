Mohanlal-Prithviraj's 'L2: Empuraan' remains strong; crosses ₹100cr mark in India
What's the story
Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Mohanlal in the lead, the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan has crossed the ₹100 crore milestone in India.
The film, which was released on March 27, earned a net collection of ₹1.75 crore on Monday (Day 12), bringing its total to ₹100.1 crore, Sacnilk reported.
Despite competing against Sikandar, L2: Empuraan has continued to perform robustly at the box office.
Record-breaking
'Empuraan' set new records in Malayalam cinema
Empuraan didn't just sail past the ₹100 crore mark in India, it also set new records in Malayalam cinema. The movie is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, with earnings of over ₹250 crore.
It made a huge impact in its opening week, earning ₹21 crore net in India and ₹88.25 crore net in its first week.
Regional success
It has been wreaking havoc in Kerala
Along with its worldwide success, Empuraan has also been a record-breaker in Kerala.
Sukumaran took to social media to share that the film is among the few Malayalam films to cross ₹80 crore gross in Kerala.
It is also the first-ever Malayalam film to take home a worldwide share of ₹100 crore.
Film information
'L2: Empuraan' plot and cast details
A sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, L2: Empuraan sees Mohanlal reprise his role as Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab'raam.
The film's plot revolves around how his character takes a break from fighting drug syndicates to focus on his ally, CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas), who is siding with an extremist (Abhimanyu Singh).
The star-studded cast includes Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kishore, Nyla Usha, and Eriq Ebouaney.
A third part, L3: The Beginning, is coming.