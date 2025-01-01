Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohanlal, the star of the successful Drishyam franchise, discussed the significant impact the series has had on Malayalam cinema, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He revealed that the development of Drishyam 3 is underway, but admitted it's a challenging process.

The franchise, which began in 2013, has been globally recognized, with its Hindi remakes earning significant worldwide revenue.

'Drishyam 3' is currently in the making

Mohanlal discusses 'Drishyam 3': Is crossover with Ajay Devgn coming

By Tanvi Gupta 02:03 pm Jan 01, 2025

What's the story Mohanlal recently spoke about the possibility of a crossover between the Malayalam and Hindi versions of the Drishyam franchise. He also gave updates on the making of Drishyam 3. When asked about a possible crossover film with him and Ajay Devgn, who played his role in the Hindi adaptations, Mohanlal jokingly told India Today, "I have no idea. Let it happen. I will also pray for that."

'Drishyam' franchise's impact on Malayalam cinema

Mohanlal also spoke about the massive influence of the Drishyam franchise on Malayalam cinema. He said, "Drishyam has done great things. It gave a great uplift to the Malayalam industry." "We produced that film during the COVID-19 pandemic. That film was viewed by the entire India. Now they know about the Malayalam industry." "They started watching more Malayalam films [after Drishyam]. It became a blessing for the industry, [even] internationally."

'Drishyam 3' development challenges and progress

About the progress of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal confessed, "I have no idea. It's in the process, in the pipeline." He admitted the challenges of making a successful sequel saying, "It is not that easy to bring out a good sequel. It is a big challenge." "Part three is a big headache for them, for the director, and for all of us. But we are in the process. It will happen someday, I am also praying for it to happen."

'Drishyam' franchise's journey: A look

The Drishyam franchise, which started in 2013 with Mohanlal as George Kutty, has been a major contributor to Indian cinema. The sequel, Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021 on OTT platforms, was remade in multiple languages and watched by audiences across the globe. Mohanlal's George Kutty is one of contemporary cinema's most iconic characters. Its Hindi remakes—starring Devgn—reportedly earned over ₹111 crore worldwide, and its 2022 sequel grossed ₹345 crore worldwide.