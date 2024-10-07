Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for '1000 Babies' reveals Neena Gupta as Sarah, a woman with a mysterious past, and Rahman as an investigating officer.

The suspenseful series also features a star-studded cast including Sanju Sivaram, Ashwin Kumar, and others, with a script by Koya and Arouz Irfan.

Neena Gupta holds a sinister secret in '1000 Babies' trailer

What's the story A new crime thriller series, titled 1000 Babies, is making its way to Disney+ Hotstar. Set to premiere on October 18, this series marks the OTT debut of popular actor Rahman and the return of senior Bollywood actor Neena Gupta to the Malayalam industry after a 32-year hiatus. Helmed by Najeem Koya, the streaming platform unveiled an intriguing trailer for the web series on Monday.

'1000 Babies' trailer promises a thrilling ride

The one-minute and 56-second-long trailer of 1000 Babies opens with scenes from a scientific lab, introducing Gupta as a mysterious elderly woman named Sarah and Rahman as an investigation officer. The narrative hints at Sarah's secretive past and an enigmatic man named Bibin who used to send letters to a woman named Merlin. As the trailer progresses, it becomes evident that 1000 Babies is all set to offer a unique, suspenseful experience.

'1000 Babies' boasts a star-studded cast and crew

Along with Rahman and Gupta, 1000 Babies also stars a stellar ensemble cast including Sanju Sivaram, Ashwin Kumar, Adil Ibrahim, Shaju Sreedhar, Irshad Ali, Joy Mathew, VKP (V K Prakash), and Manu M Lal among others. The series is scripted by Koya and Arouz Irfan. It is produced by Shaji Nadesan and Arya under the banner August Cinema. The songs and original score are composed by Sankar Sharma with Faiz Siddik as the director of photography.