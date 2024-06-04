Next Article

'The Bear' Season 3: Revisit the central cast of show

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Jun 04, 202404:10 am

What's the story The much-awaited third season of the popular series, The Bear, is set to premiere on June 27. The series' signature chaos and craftsmanship, which have set it apart, are expected to continue in this installment as well. Before the Season 3 premiere, refresh your memory on which actor plays what role in the critically acclaimed drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmy Berzatto

Jeremy Allen White will reprise his role as Carmy Berzatto in Seasons 3 and 4 of the show. Known for his roles in Shameless and the critically acclaimed film The Iron Claw, White plays the hot-headed owner of The Bear restaurant. White has won a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards for his lead performance on the show.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach to reprise role as Richie Jerimovich

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, an Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, will return as Richie Jerimovich. Bachrach is best known for his role as Richie, the manager of The Bear restaurant and best friend of Mikey. His other credits include No Hard Feelings, Blow the Man Down, We'll Never Have Paris, and The Punisher, etc.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri returns as Sydney Adamu

Ayo Edebiri, the 2024 Emmy winner for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, will reprise her character as Sydney Adamu. Known for her roles in Black Mirror and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Edebiri plays the sous chef of The Bear restaurant and Carmy's business partner. Her performance has made her one of today's most sought-after actors and catapulted her to global acclaim.

Lionel Boyce

Lionel Boyce to continue as Marcus Brooks

Lionel Boyce, writer, actor, and producer, is set to re-join the show as Marcus Brooks. His character is the lead pastry chef of The Bear restaurant and plays a significant role in the show. Since joining the cast, Boyce has become a fan-favorite recurring character. Loiter Squad and The Jellies! are some of his other acclaimed projects.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas returns as Tina Marrero

Liza Colón-Zayas, a seasoned actor with over 60 film and television credits since her debut in 1994, will reprise her role as Tina Marrero. In the series, she portrays Tina, a loyal and determined veteran chef at The Bear restaurant. In her long career, she has been a part of Won't Back Down, All at Once, and Naked Singularity, among several others.

Abby Elliot

Abby Elliot to reprise role as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

Abby Elliot, known for her breakout role on Saturday Night Live and appearances in How I Met Your Mother and Star vs. the Forces of Evil, will return as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto. Her character is Carmy's sister and co-owner of The Bear restaurant. She is the daughter of Schitt's Creek actor Chris Elliott and has also been a part of Sex Ed and Clara's Ghost. Know more about the acclaimed show here.