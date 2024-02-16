Must-watch Spanish shows

Best Spanish-language shows to watch

By Namrata Ganguly 07:54 pm Feb 16, 2024

What's the story In case you are looking for content beyond American and British shows, Spanish shows have garnered global fans recently with the rise of OTT platforms. Shows like Money Heist and Narcos are especially popular. With our selection of some of the best Spanish shows, delve into the vibrant world of Spanish television that offers a diverse range of storytelling.

#1

'Narcos' (2015-2017)

Narcos chronicles the rise and fall of infamous drug cartels in Colombia, primarily focusing on the notorious figurehead Pablo Escobar. With a gripping blend of fact and fiction, the series unfolds the complexities of the drug trade, law enforcement efforts, and the impact on Colombian society. Taut storytelling and powerful performances make the show a compelling exploration of crime and its consequences.

#2

'Money Heist' (2017-2021)

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) follows the intricate plans of "The Professor" to execute the perfect robbery on the Royal Mint of Spain. Fueled by an ensemble cast and intricate storytelling, the series explores themes of resistance, camaraderie, and the blurred lines between right and wrong, becoming a global phenomenon for its suspenseful narrative and compelling characters.

#3

'Alta mar' (2019-20)

Alta mar (High Seas) is a Spanish mystery thriller set in the 1940s. Sailing aboard a luxurious ocean liner, two sisters discover a series of dark secrets as mysterious deaths occur. Created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, the show weaves a captivating tale of intrigue, romance, and suspense on the high seas, blending period drama with a compelling whodunit narrative.

#4

'Monarca' (2019-2021)

Created by Diego Gutiérrez, Monarca delves into the high-stakes world of a powerful family-owned tequila empire. The show follows Ana María, who returns to Mexico to confront dark family secrets and take control of the business. Filled with intrigue, betrayal, and power struggles, the series explores the complexities of wealth, legacy, and the pursuit of dominance in the business world.

#5

'Alguien Tiene Que Morir' (2020)

Alguien Tiene Que Morir (Someone Has to Die) is a thriller miniseries created by Manolo Caro. Set in 1950s Spain, the story unfolds when a young man returns from Mexico with a mysterious friend, sparking tensions in a conservative society. The show explores societal expectations, family secrets, and the consequences of forbidden love against a backdrop of cultural conservatism and political intrigue.