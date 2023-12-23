'Silo' to 'Severance': Best recent sci-fi shows to watch

By Namrata Ganguly

Must-watch sci-fi shows

Over the years, OTT has been a portal to uncharted galaxies, dystopian worlds, and mind-bending realities. The fusion of technology and creativity has birthed a new era in the sci-fi genre, offering viewers an array of thrilling narratives that push the boundaries of what's possible. Before stepping into the new year, let's take a look back at some of the best sci-fi shows.

'Silo' (2023- )

Silo plunges viewers into a world on the brink of collapse. Set in a not-so-distant future, the narrative unfolds within the confines of a colossal underground silo—the last bastion of humanity. As inhabitants grapple with dwindling resources, political intrigue, and a mysterious external threat, Silo intricately weaves suspense and human drama, challenging perceptions of survival in an immersive dystopian landscape.

'Twisted Metal' (2023- )

Twisted Metal is a high-octane thrill ride that catapults viewers into a deadly and chaotic vehicular combat tournament. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where contestants battle for a wish-granting prize, the series unfolds with explosive action, dark humor, and unpredictable twists. As armored vehicles wreak havoc, alliances are tested, and the line between survival and annihilation blurs in this adrenaline-fueled, dystopian spectacle.

'Foundation' (2021- )

David S Goyer and Josh Friedman's Foundation unfolds in a distant future where mathematician Hari Seldon predicts a galactic empire's impending collapse. As his vision sets a plan to preserve knowledge and shape a new future, the series embarks on a grand journey of politics, power, and the enduring quest for survival across the cosmic expanse. Its second season was released in July 2023.

'Black Mirror' (2011- )

The gripping anthology series Black Mirror peers into our technological future's dark corners. Each standalone episode offers a chilling and thought-provoking glimpse into the impact of modern society's obsession with innovation. With mind-bending narratives exploring the unintended consequences of cutting-edge technology, it is a cautionary mirror reflecting the potential dystopian consequences of our evolving digital age. The sixth series was released in June 2023.

'Severance' (2022- )

The mind-bending thriller series Severance delves into the enigmatic world of Lumon Industries, where employees undergo a mysterious procedure that divides work and personal memories. As the lines between reality and illusion blur, it navigates the psychological intricacies of identity, power, and the chilling consequences of corporate conformity, making Severance a gripping exploration of the human psyche in a dystopian workplace.