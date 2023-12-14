'The Collaborator': Travis Hodgkins's directorial wraps up filming

'The Collaborator' is done with its production

The upcoming coming-of-age war film, The Collaborator has wrapped up production. Based on the international bestseller by Kashmiri author Mirza Waheed, the story is set in the 1990s along the Indian side of the Line of Control in Kashmir. As per Variety, the story follows the 17-year-old protagonist known as the Boy. The novel was a finalist for the 2011 Guardian First Book Award and named among one of the best reads of 2011.

This will mark Travis Hodgkins's debut directorial

Rudi Dharmalingam stars as Captain Kadian, while newcomer Nikhil Singh Rai plays the Boy. The cast also includes Nitin Ganatra, Vikram Kapadia, and Meera Ganatra. Travis Hodgkins, producer of A New Christmas, makes his directorial debut with this project. The film is produced by Mulberry Films (US) and Metro Productions (Georgia) with executive production by MxW Ventures and CnR Films.

Crew of the project

London-based Locomotive Entertainment is handling international sales for The Collaborator. The film's crew features Swedish cinematographer Johan Holmqvist, editor Jamie Kirkpatrick, and composer Wayne Sharpe. This movie marks the second collaboration between producers Rashaana Shah and Cristy Coors Beasle, following sports drama American Underdog, starring Danny Trejo, Veronica Falcon, Taylor Treadwell, and Omi Vaidya.