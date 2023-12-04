'Batman' to 'Corpse Bride': Best animated movies on HBO Max



By Namrata Ganguly

Must-watch animated movies on HBO Max

If you're a fervent fan of animated movies and find yourself scrolling through the vast library of HBO Max, you're in for a treat. From heartwarming tales that tug at your emotions to action-packed adventures of your favorite superheroes, HBO Max boasts a stellar collection of animated gems that cater to audiences of all ages. Here's a curated selection of some of the best.

'Castle in the Sky' (1986)

Castle in the Sky, a timeless masterpiece from Studio Ghibli, follows the adventures of two orphans Pazu and Sheeta carrying a magic crystal as they embark on a quest to find the legendary floating city. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the film seamlessly weaves a tale of magic, mystery, and steampunk wonder. It remains a landmark in the world of animated cinema.

'Spirited Away' (2001)

Spirited Away, another mesmerizing creation from Studio Ghibli, unravels the enchanting tale of Chihiro, a young girl trapped in a mystical world. As Chihiro and her parents stumble upon a magical bathhouse for spirits and encounter strange creatures, Chihiro's world is altered forever and she discovers her inner strength and resilience. With a rich narrative, the Miyazaki directorial stands as a cinematic masterpiece.

'The Polar Express' (2004)

The Polar Express takes audiences on a magical ride as a young boy embarks on a journey to the North Pole aboard a mysterious train on Christmas Eve. Based on the classic book by Chris Van Allsburg, this animated adventure, directed by Robert Zemeckis, blends heartwarming storytelling with groundbreaking motion-capture technology, delivering a festive and visually stunning experience for audiences of all ages.

'Corpse Bride' (2005)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride is a darkly whimsical stop-motion animated tale of love, life, and the afterlife. Victor, voiced by Johnny Depp, accidentally proposes to the deceased Emily, voiced by Helena Bonham Carter, and finds himself in the mysterious Land of the Dead. This visually stunning film weaves together eerie charm, melancholic romance, and Burton's signature style, creating a hauntingly beautiful cinematic experience.

'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns' (2012, 2013)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns is a two-part animated film series adapted from Frank Miller's iconic graphic novel. Set in a dystopian Gotham City, an aging Bruce Wayne dons the cape and cowl once more to save his city from rising chaos. The film series, directed by Jay Oliva, explores themes of justice, legacy, and the enduring spirit of the Dark Knight.