Gotham Awards 2023: 'Past Lives' takes home Best Feature prize

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Gotham Awards 2023: 'Past Lives' takes home Best Feature prize

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:46 am Nov 28, 202310:46 am

The awards ceremony was streamed online for viewers to watch

The 33rd Gotham Awards were held on Tuesday (IST) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The nominations were led by All of Us Strangers, grabbing at least four nods including Best International Feature, followed by A Thousand and One and Past Lives, which bagged three nominations each. Check out the list of winners under various categories.

2/5

'Past Lives' won Best Feature Film

Of the three nominations that Past Lives bagged at the Gotham Awards 2023, it won the prize of Best Feature Film. Helmed and written by Celine Song, the film follows the story of a Korean-American woman who reunites with her best friend from Korea. It beat Passages, Reality, Showing Up, and A Thousand and One to take home the award.

3/5

Lily Gladstone and Charles Melton won it big

Among the awards in the acting categories, Lily Gladstone won the Outstanding Lead Performance for the movie The Unknown Country. She was competing against Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Greta Lee, Franz Rogowski, and others. In the Outstanding Supporting Performance category, Charles Melton was adjudged as the winner for May December, beating Juliette Binoche, Penélope Cruz, Jamie Foxx, and Ryan Gosling, among others.

4/5

'Anatomy of a Fall' won Best International Feature award

While Past Lives was declared as the Best Feature Film, Justine Triet 's French courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall won the Best International Feature prize. It was competing against All of Us Strangers, Poor Things, Totem, and The Zone of Interest. Triet, who co-wrote Anatomy of a Fall with Arthur Harari, went on to win the Best Screenplay award, too.

5/5

A look at winners in other categories

The awards were announced for other categories including Best Documentary Feature, Breakthrough Director, Outstanding Performance in a New Series, Breakthrough Television over 40 Minutes, and Breakthrough Television under 40 Minutes. Four Daughters (helmed by Kaouther Ben Hania), AV Rockwell (A Thousand and One), Ali Wong (Beef), A Small Light, and Beef won the awards in these above-mentioned categories, respectively.