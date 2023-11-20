Best true-crime shows on Hulu to binge-watch

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best true-crime shows on Hulu to binge-watch

By Namrata Ganguly 12:46 pm Nov 20, 202312:46 pm

Best true-crime shows on Hulu

Delve into the thrilling world of deadly crimes with the true-crime shows available on Hulu, where every episode unveils the mysteries and intricacies of real-life criminal investigations, each gripping tale unfolds like a page-turning mystery. From dramatizing unsolved cases to infamous murders and scandals, these shows promise an adventurous journey into the dark realms of true crime which you can't stop binge-watching.

2/6

'The Act' (2019)

The Act unravels a twisted mother-daughter relationship inspired by a shocking true story that explores the blurred lines between love and manipulation. Gypsy Rose Blanchard, under the control of her manipulative mother, navigates a web of lies and deceit. As unmasked, a dark tale of Munchausen syndrome by proxy unfolds, revealing the horrifying consequences of a mother's desperate quest for sympathy and control.

3/6

'The Dropout' (2022)

The Dropout exposes the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of Elizabeth Holmes, the charismatic founder of Theranos. This gripping series chronicles her journey from a Silicon Valley darling to a symbol of corporate fraud. With stellar performances, led by Amanda Seyfried, and a compelling narrative, it unveils the deception and ambition that led to one of the most infamous scandals in the tech industry.

4/6

'Under the Banner of Heaven' (2022)

Adapted from Jon Krakauer's non-fiction investigative book, the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven is a gripping tale of faith, crime, and a chilling double murder in the heart of the Mormon community. A compelling exploration of faith gone awry, the series explores the complexities of religious extremism, unraveling a dark narrative that blurs the lines between devotion and violence.

5/6

'Candy' (2022)

Inspired by real events, Candy is a harrowing dive into the psyche of the Texas axe killer Candy Montgomery. Set in the 1980s in Texas, it follows Montgomery, a housewife and a mother of two children, who did everything right. But, "when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush."

6/6

'The Girl From Plainville' (2022)

The Girl From Plainville delves into the haunting true story of Michelle Carter and the infamous "texting suicide" case. It navigates the complexities of modern communication, mental health, and culpability. As the narrative unfolds, it explores the blurred boundaries between influence and tragedy, painting a poignant portrait of a community struggling with the aftermath of a fateful series of events.