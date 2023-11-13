Best Hollywood dark fantasy movies to watch



By Namrata Ganguly



Do the supernatural, the mystical, and the otherworldly fantasies fascinate you? In that case, Hollywood has a knack for weaving captivating tales of dark fantasy, where magic, monsters, and the unexplainable collide inciting awe and terror. From enchanting fairy tales with a macabre twist to epic battles between good and evil, below are some of the best dark fantasy movies for you to watch.

'Legend' (1985)

Helmed by Ridley Scott, the 1985 epic dark fantasy adventure film Legend stars Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, David Bennent, Alice Playten, Billy Barty, Cork Hubbert, and Annabelle Lanyon. Set in an enchanting yet perilous forest, the story follows the valiant Jack and the ethereal Princess Lily as they battle the malevolent Lord of Darkness to save their world.

'The Crow' (1994)

The cult dark fantasy film The Crow, directed by Alex Proyas, is based on James O'Barr's namesake book series. Eric Draven (Brandon Lee), a musician brought back from the dead by a mystical crow, seeks retribution for his and his fiancée's murders. With a haunting atmosphere and a gothic aesthetic, the film will take you into a bleak supernatural world of vengeance.

'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Tim Burton's Oscar-winning film Sleepy Hollow reimagines Washington Irving's classic tale and stars Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci. Set in a haunting, remote village plagued by a vengeful headless horseman, it follows Ichabod Crane, a detective sent to investigate the gruesome murders. With its eerie atmosphere, gothic aesthetics, and Depp's captivating performance, the film weaves a chilling and dark tale of mystery and terror.

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

The 2006 dark fantasy masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth transports you to post-Civil War Spain. It follows a young girl, Ofelia, who discovers a secret labyrinth inhabited by mythical creatures. As she faces the brutal reality of her world, this darkly enchanting film intertwines the realms of magic and cruelty, exploring themes of innocence, rebellion, and the power of imagination in the face of darkness.

'Gretel & Hansel' (2020)

Oz Perkins's Gretel & Hansel is a dark reimagining of the classic fairy tale of the same name. As the siblings Gretel and Hansel venture into the foreboding woods in search of food and shelter, they encounter a sinister witch with dark secrets. With its atmospheric visuals and a fresh take on the familiar story, it delves into the eerie and mysterious.