By Namrata Ganguly 06:08 pm Nov 07, 2023

Best refugee documentaries to watch

The refugee crisis stands as one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges of our time. To truly understand its complexities, stories of resilience, survival, and hope need to be told. In that case, documentaries shed light on the lives, struggles, and journeys of refugees. With the below list, delve into the emotional and often gut-wrenching narratives that humanize this global crisis.

'Simple As Water' (2021)

Directed by Megan Mylan, Simple As Water is a poignant and thought-provoking documentary that explores the profound impact of the Syrian conflict on families and individuals. It tells the stories of Syrian refugees who have been scattered across the globe. Through intimate interviews and personal narratives, it offers a powerful examination of resilience, loss, and the enduring human spirit in the face of adversity.

'Flee' (2021)

Executive-produced by Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Flee blends animation and real-life storytelling to recount the experiences of Amin Nawabi, an Afghan refugee. It explores Amin's harrowing journey from Afghanistan to Denmark, shedding light on the complexities and emotional turmoil faced by refugees. The Jonas Poher Rasmussen directorial is a deeply personal narrative that adds a unique perspective to the ongoing refugee crisis.

'For Sama' (2019)

The powerful and heartbreaking documentary For Sama chronicles the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Waad Al-Kateab, a young mother. The film, directed by Al-Kateab and Edward Watts, captures her life in war-torn Aleppo and her decision to document the conflict for her daughter, Sama. It offers a firsthand account of the refugee crisis and the sacrifices made for survival amid chaos.

'Myanmar's Killing Fields' (2018)

The harrowing documentary Myanmar's Killing Fields unveils the atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar. Directed by Evan Williams, it provides a chilling account of the violence and persecution that forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes. Through firsthand accounts and eyewitness testimonies, it sheds light on the tragic refugee crisis and the urgent need for international attention and intervention.

'On the Brink of Famine 360' (2016)

Emma Daly-directed 2016 documentary On the Brink of Famine 360 delves into the heart-wrenching realities of refugees on the verge of starvation. Frontline's film, in collaboration with the Brown Institute, spotlights the humanitarian crises faced by the people and displaced communities of South Sudan following a brutal civil war emphasizing their struggle for basic necessities like food, clean water, and shelter.