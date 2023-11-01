'You' to 'Gossip Girl': Penn Badgley's best performances

'You' to 'Gossip Girl': Penn Badgley's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly

'You' fame Penn Badgely's best movies, shows

After his breakout role in the 2007 teen drama series Gossip Girl, actor Penn Badgley made a comeback to the small screen with a critically acclaimed role in the popular Netflix thriller show You. It is mysterious, manipulative, obsessive, deadly, and unlike any other role he has portrayed before. Listed below are some of the best works of the singer and musician.

'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

Gossip Girl follows a group of wealthy teenagers residing in New York's Upper East Side who are unable to keep anything from the vicious titular blogger who has their eyes on everyone constantly. Badgley conveys complex emotions and inner conflicts making Dan Humphrey﻿ a character audiences simultaneously root for and question. Not a legacy student, Humphrey attends St. Jude's School with a partial scholarship.

'Easy A' (2010)

Badgley showcases his comedic talent in Will Gluck's teen rom-com film Easy A. Playing the role of Woodchuck Todd, he brings a charming and endearing presence to the screen. Badgley's portrayal is a memorable contribution to this witty and modern take on the classic teen comedy genre. His chemistry with Emma Stone, starring as Olive Penderghast, adds depth to the film's humor and heart.

'Margin Call' (2011)

In JC Chandor's directorial debut film Margin Call, Badgley holds his own among an ensemble of seasoned actors including Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Irons, Zachary Quinto, Simon Baker, Mary McDonnell, Demi Moore, and Stanley Tucci. Badgley delivers a compelling portrayal of a young risk analyst caught in the midst of a high-stakes financial crisis in the gripping financial thriller film.

'Greetings from Tim Buckley' (2012)

Badgley's portrayal of musician Jeff Buckley in Daniel Algrant's Greetings from Tim Buckley is a poignant and moving tribute to the iconic musician, Jeff's father Tim Buckley. Badgley's performance captures the essence of Jeff's musical talent and personal struggles, offering a heartfelt glimpse into the life of a troubled artist. His singing and acting skills combined to create a touching and authentic portrayal.

'You' (2018- )

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the psychological thriller drama series You﻿ is based on Caroline Kepnes's books. He embodies the complex character of Joe Goldberg, a charming yet obsessive bookstore manager, with chilling authenticity, that will make you fascinated as well as repelled and scared by his character. Badgley's ability to convey the dark depths of Joe's psyche is truly captivating.