Gossip Girl, the popular teen drama series, has turned 16 already. Based on Cecily von Ziegesar's namesake novel, the show is developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. It follows a group of wealthy teenagers residing in New York's Upper East Side who are unable to keep anything from the vicious blogger who has his/her eyes on them constantly. Here's remembering its best scenes.

Conversation between Blair Waldorf and Jenny Humphrey

Throughout the series, Blair Waldorf and Jenny Humphrey did not get along with each other and never really agreed on anything. However, during a candid conversation between the two, Waldorf delivers a powerful dialogue that makes the scene one of the best in the six-season series. She says, "You can't make people love you, but you can make them fear you."

Chuck Bass and Waldorf's wedding

Waldorf and Chuck Bass's on-and-off tumultuous relationship is a central focus of the series. Their wedding ceremony in Central Park, complete with Waldorf's stunning wedding dress and Chuck's heartfelt vows, is a poignant and romantic moment that fans had been eagerly awaiting. The wedding showcases the series' blend of drama and romance and the couple's enduring love overcoming all the hiccups.

Waldorf's miscarriage

Waldorf was pregnant when Bass and she got in a car accident. She ends up losing her baby and Bass is also critical as he loses a lot of blood. It's one of the most deeply poignant, emotional, and heartbreaking scenes. Waldorf's portrayal of grief and despair as she visits the hospital's church to pray to God makes for a great scene.

Waldorf outsmarts Bart Bass

Among the many questionable things Waldorf has done throughout the series, one thing she has been undoubtedly best at is taking people down. And this time it was Bart Bass, Bass's father. A master player, Bart had even faked his own death once. Even as Bart threatened her life, she was determined to make him confess his crimes and finally meticulously exposed his wrongdoings.

Revealing Gossip Girl's identity

In the final episode of Gossip Girl, one of the most shocking moments occurred as the identity of the mysterious titular character was revealed. As Dan Humphrey is exposed to be the infamous Gossip Girl, it left the fans shocked and eager to reevaluate the entire series. He had been part of the group and had exposed their secrets while simultaneously being their friend.

