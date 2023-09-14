After Drew Barrymore, Bill Maher brings back his show—WGA reacts

Written by Isha Sharma September 14, 2023

Political satirist Bill Maher will be back with 'Real Time with Bill Maher' on HBO soon

Amid the ongoing historic SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike in Hollywood, comedian and political satirist Bill Maher has decided to bring back his show, HBO's Real Time "sans writers or writing." Now, the Writers Guild of America has expressed disappointment over Maher's decision, saying that it'll "picket the show." The long-running show is shot at Television City, Los Angeles, and first aired in February 2003.

But first, what does 'picket' exactly mean?

Simply put, "picket" means to protest in large numbers outside a building or an office, to show anger and disappointment over a decision. It is done to raise awareness for the said cause, garner more support, and persuade the organization to roll back its policy/decision.

Maher believes people should return to work now

Maher said, "[RT] is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing. [It's been] five months, and [it's] time to bring people back to work. The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed [satisfactorily], but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns. Despite some assistance from me, much of the staff is struggling mightily."

WGA: Maher needs to honor more than 'spirit of strike'

The WGA took umbrage at Maher's decision and retorted, "Bill Maher's decision to go back on the air while his Guild is on strike is disappointing. If he goes forward, he needs to honor more than 'the spirit of the strike.' Bill Maher is obligated as a WGA member to follow the strike rules and not perform any writing services."

Social media users expressed their anger, too

WGA's statement added, "It's difficult to imagine how Real Time with Bill Maher can go forward without a violation of WGA strike rules taking place. WGA will be picketing this show." Notably, Maher is one of the writers on the show. Social media users lambasted him, and an X user tweeted, "Why do this when your writers are striking? Just an awful person."

What happens when someone doesn't comply with the strike rules?

Per WGA, "[If] the Strike Rules Compliance Committee [believes] a member has violated the rules, the Committee can recommend disciplinary action under the Writers Guild of America West or Writers Guild of America East Constitutions. A member accused of breaking the rules has a right to a hearing before a Trial Committee.... possible discipline includes monetary fines and consequences up to expulsion from Guild."

Drew Barrymore was recently criticized for similar reasons

A few days ago, actor Drew Barrymore also announced the return of The Drew Barrymore Show, set to comeback without writers. Reportedly, it will also not promote film or television productions, as is an essential rule of the strike. However, WGA responded by saying that the show would be picketed. The talk show debuted in September 2020 and has had three seasons so far.

