Written by Namrata Ganguly September 07, 2023 | 06:22 pm 2 min read

Evan Rachel Wood is one of the most talented actors of her generation who has delivered a range of complex characters throughout her career. Wood's breakthrough happened through the controversial teen drama film Thirteen (2003) and since then she has worked with George Clooney, Woody Allen, and other top Hollywood figures in the past two decades. Check out some of her career-best performances.

'Thirteen' (2003)

The coming-of-age teen drama film Thirteen stars Wood as a rebellious 13-year-old teenager Tracy. She delivers a raw and haunting performance that captures the chaotic and out-of-control life of a young girl dealing with the complexities of teenage years marked by rebellion, self-destruction, and vulnerability. She gets involved in drugs, petty crime, and sex because of the company of her best friend.

'The Wrestler' (2008)

The 2008 sports drama film The Wrestler stars Wood, Mickey Rourke, and Marisa Tomei. Wood plays the role of Stephanie, the estranged daughter of an aging wrestler, Randy (Rourke) who is looking for one last shot at fame. She received critical acclaim for beautifully capturing the father-daughter's fractured relationship and their strained dynamics while revealing Stephanie's longing for connection.

'The Ides of March' (2011)

Adapted from Beau Willimon's 2008 play, the 2011 Oscar-nominated political drama film The Ides of March is directed by Clooney. It stars Ryan Gosling, Clooney, Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Tomei, Paul Giamatti, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. As a sharp-witted intern embroiled in the political conspiracy of a presidential campaign, Wood surely catches your attention with her intelligence and vulnerability.

'Westworld' (2016-2022)

Set in a fictional and interactive Wild-West-themed amusement park with life-like androids, the dystopian sci-fi show is based on the 1973 film Westworld. Wood embodies the mysterious android host, Dolores Abernathy, a complex character who deals with a spectrum of emotions, from innocence to self-awareness. The series explores the boundaries of AI, reality, and consciousness in the 21st century.

'Kajillionaire' (2020)

Wood's performance in the 2020 crime comedy-drama film Kajillionaire is touted to be her career best. With a blend of awkwardness and sensitivity, Wood portrays the role of Old Dolio Dyne, an unconventional, weird, and emotionally stunted character born to con artist parents. The film follows Dyne as she is enraged when another girl joins the family to pull off a major heist.

