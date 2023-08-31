Top 5 treasure hunt movies to watch

Top 5 treasure hunt movies to watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 31, 2023

Don't miss these Hollywood treasure hunt movies

Since the love for treasure-hunting stories was triggered by Treasure Island, there was no looking back from this genre for most of us. The adventure, characters, and journey of these stories make for entertaining and thrilling plotlines for films loved by audiences of all ages and generations. From classic Indiana Jones to iconic Pirates of the Caribbean films, check out these Hollywood treasure-hunting films.

'Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

The Indiana Jones franchise is an all-time fan-favorite for this genre. Steven Spielberg's 1981 adventure film Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark stars Harrison Ford in the titular role. It traces back to 1936 when the US government hires Indiana Jones, an explorer and archeologist, to locate the Ark of the Covenant prior to the Nazis seizing its incredible powers.

'The Mummy'

This list would be incomplete without a film from the popular The Mummy franchise. Written and directed by Stephen Sommers, it stars Brendan Fraser as the adventurer Rick O'Connell. Working for the French Foreign Legion, an American mistakenly wakes up a mummy who starts causing mayhem as he looks for his long-lost love's reincarnation in the old city of Hamunaptra's archeological excavation.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'

Every child knows Johnny Depp for his role as eccentric pirate Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) sees blacksmith Will Turner portrayed by Orlando Bloom join forces with Sparrow to save the governor's daughter, his love, from the latter's former pirate companions who have turned undead.

'National Treasure' (2004)

Starring Nicolas Cage in the lead, this action-adventure heist film is the first in the National Treasure franchise, touted to be modern-day Indian Jones. Directed by Jon Turteltaub, the film follows a historian who battles a team of mercenaries to search for the legendary Templar Treasure. It also stars Jon Voight, Diane Kruger, and Sean Bean, among others.

'The Lost City' (2022)

Starring Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist, The Lost City breathes fresh air into the genre. In this cutthroat jungle adventure, a billionaire asks the novelist to find a long-lost ancient burial chamber mentioned in one of her works. Based on one of Seth Gordon's stories, the film features an ensemble cast comprising Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt.

