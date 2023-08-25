'Photograph' to 'Perfect': Ed Sheeran songs you must listen to

Entertainment

'Photograph' to 'Perfect': Ed Sheeran songs you must listen to

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 25, 2023 | 06:00 pm 2 min read

Ed Sheeran's best songs to have on your playlist

It's been only a little over a decade since the English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran released his debut album and his breakthrough single The A Team and now he is selling hundreds of millions of records. His albums do not have names but mathematical symbols, + (Plus), - (Minus), x (Multiply), and ÷ (Divide). Below are five must-have songs for a soothing playlist.

'Photograph' (2014)

This one's a personal favorite and a must-listen for a little nostalgic tour down your memory lane to your first love from high school. Inspired by Sheeran's own experience of being away from his girlfriend during one of his tours, Photograph discusses a long-distance relationship. Sheeran wrote this song with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid for his 2014 album x (Multiply).

'Thinking Out Loud' (2014)

Think Out Loud is the same album's third single. Among the four Grammy Awards he has won to date, Sheeran won his first Grammy for this song after three years of nomination. It peaked at No. 2 on both the Canadian Hot 100 and US Billboard Hot 100 and was one of his highest-charting singles in North America before Shape of You released.

'Shape of You' (2017)

Shape of You from his third album ÷ (Divide), the best-selling album of 2017, broke records in multiple countries and was his first to make it to the top of the UK Billboard Hot 100. Written by Sheeran, Steve Mac, and McDaid, it also made Sheeran the first artist to have two songs debut on the US top 10 in a single week.

'Perfect' (2017)

Another Sheeran song hitting the US Billboard Hot 100 from the same album was Perfect. Written about his future wife Cherry Seaborn, whom he knew from school and later reconnected with when she was working in New York, it's a romantic ballad that talks about traditional marriage. Sheeran was apparently inspired by rapper Future's music while listening to it together with James Blunt.

'Castle on the Hill' (2017)

Referring to Framlingham Castle in Sheeran's hometown of Framlingham in Suffolk, Castle on the Hill reminisces stories of his childhood days in the town. Written and produced by Sheeran and Benny Blanco, the song debuted at No. 1 along with Shape of You making new records. It gained 13 million streams and sold 1,71,000 downloads in its first week of release.

Share this timeline