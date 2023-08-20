'This Is Us' actor Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66

Written by Isha Sharma August 20, 2023 | 01:12 pm 3 min read

Actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away due to a pulmonary issue

Veteran Hollywood actor Ron Cephas Jones, known for his role as William Hill in the drama series This Is Us, has passed away at 66. His representative reportedly revealed that he succumbed to a "long-standing pulmonary issue." Notably, Jones was consecutively nominated four times for Emmy Awards for his aforementioned role, eventually clinching one each in 2018 and 2020. May he rest in peace.

Here's what official statement said

Jones's representative told Variety, "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at...66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue." "Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness, and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him." "Ron's inner beauty and soul was evident...from his multi-Emmy Award-winning performance on This is Us," they added.

He received a double lung transplant in 2020

Per The New York Times, the late actor had been struggling with health conditions for some time now and even received a double lung transplant because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in May 2020. After the procedure, he was reportedly on and off the ventilator for nearly two months. Moreover, the actor had to learn how to breathe again, eat, and walk post-surgery.

Medical jargon: What is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes it as follows, "COPD refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems." "It includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Although there is no cure for COPD, it can be treated," it added, noting that many people are not even treated for COPD as they go undiagnosed.

Career: Jones was prolific theater, television, film actor

Apart from This Is Us, Jones was also part of multiple other well-known film and TV projects such as Luke Cage, Law & Order, The Get Down, Looking For Alaska, Across the Universe, Glass Chin, The Holiday Calendar, Dog Days, and Dolemite Is My Name, among others. Also a prolific stage actor, he was reportedly associated with New York's Off-Broadway LAByrinth Theater Company.

He holds Emmy record with his daughter

Jones is survived by his and British-born jazz singer Kim Lesley's daughter, actor Jasmine Cephas Jones, who has been part of projects such as Mrs. Fletcher, #FreeRayshawn, and The Photograph. In 2020, she won an Emmy for #FreeRayshawn, and since her father also won the award the same evening, they became the first daughter-father duo to win Emmys in the same year.

