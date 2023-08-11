'Heart of Stone': Meet the characters of the spy film

Entertainment

'Heart of Stone': Meet the characters of the spy film

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 11, 2023 | 01:13 pm 3 min read

Netflix's 'Heart of Stone': Cast & character guide

The latest spy action thriller film Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan, just dropped on Netflix. It follows an international intelligence agent forced to undertake a dangerous mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin called "Heart," from getting into the wrong hands. If you're planning to watch it this weekend, here are the details about who's who in the film.

Bhatt aka Keya Dhawan

Bhatt plays a mysterious hacker in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone released on Netflix on Friday. Dhawan is out to steal the Heart, a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence for a global spy network named Charter. Speaking about her character, Bhatt told Netflix, "If you own the heart, you own the world. And clearly, she's here to disrupt a couple of things."

Gadot aka Rachel Stone

Wonder Woman star Gadot plays the intelligence agent who is in an undercover operation for the Charter to protect the Heart. As per the streaming giant, Stone is "cool and canny" but also needs a little help from her friends. "She doesn't just run in, guns blazing. She thinks about how she is affecting people and situations," said Gadot to Netflix.

Dornan aka Parker

Dornan's Parker is the leader of the MI6 team out to protect the Heart. Parker is an accomplished agent in his own right who initially chuckles at Stone's apparent lack of preparation. But, eventually, she succeeds in gaining his respect. "He has an idealistic way of how the world should be, but not in the way an audience might originally think," Dornan told Netflix.

Matthias Schweighöfer aka Jack of Hearts

Schweighöfer (Army of Thieves, Army of the Dead, Oppenheimer) plays Jack of Hearts who is a tech specialist for Charter. He is touted to be a genius working closely with the AI at the center of their operations. Schweighöfer collaborated with a movement coach to build his interactions with the Heart's digital interface in order to get ready to use it.

Sophie Okonedo aka King of Hearts

Sophie Okonedo, the Oscar-nominated actor, plays Nomad (Charter codename- "King of Hearts"). Talking about her role, director Tom Harper said, "She can be light one moment, and then in the blink of an eye she can turn steely. That contrast—when you slip between thinking she's having a nice conversation to 'I'm going to kill you'—is a really wonderful thing to play with."

Paul Ready aka Max Bailey

Paul Ready plays Max Bailey, an MI6 driver and communications operative who supports his team in the field. He is Stone's closest friend on the team and a good-natured conspiracy theorist who has a heart of gold, as per Netflix. Ready is best known for his performance in the projects The Death of Stalin, Motherland, The Terror, The Tunnel, MotherFatherSon, and Utopia, among others.

Share this timeline