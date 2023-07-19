#IFFI2023: Who's most likely to win Best Web Series Award

Entertainment

#IFFI2023: Who's most likely to win Best Web Series Award

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 19, 2023 | 05:33 pm 3 min read

I&B Minister, Anurag Thakur announced Best Web Series Award category at this year's IFFI

In a historic first, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will see a separate category for web series, acknowledging the ever-expanding expanse of India's OTT sector. On Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur made this exhilarating announcement. As we await to witness the event—to be held in November—let's gather 2023 shows that have the potential to vie for this prestigious award.

Take a look at the announcement post

'Jubliee,' 'Happy Family'

Set against the backdrop of the golden period of Hindi cinema, Amazon Prime Video's Jubilee takes us back to the 1940s when the talkies culture reigned supreme. With its excellent performances and captivating narrative, Jubilee garnered positive responses from viewers. Separately, Happy Family: Conditions Apply—a delightful comedy-drama series—showcasing the explosive dynamics of four generations, emerges as a strong contender for this prestigious award.

'Kohrra,' 'Trial By Fire'

Netflix's Kohrra has generated a significant buzz—thanks to its thrilling narrative which takes viewers on a journey that unravels several brutal and dark aspects of relationships. On a similar note, Trial By Fire—another Netflix series, featuring Abhay Deol—based on the eponymous book, garnered widespread acclaim from viewers. The series portrays the story of two grief-stricken parents who relentlessly pursue justice after losing their children.

'Scoop,' 'Dahaad'

Another remarkable series is Hansal Mehta's crime drama, Scoop, headlined by Karishma Tanna. This hard-hitting series—inspired by the real-life story of Jigna Vora—has garnered critical acclaim for its cinematic appeal and outstanding performances. Our next entry is Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha. This slow-burn police procedural drama made history by becoming the first Indian web series to compete at the Berlin International Film Festival.

'Taj: Divided by Blood,' 'Rocket Boys 2'

When Taj: Divided by Blood premiered on ZEE5 in March, it instantly became a sensation. Audiences couldn't stop raving about it and expressed a strong demand for a Season 2. Another highly-anticipated web series, Rocket Boys, released its second season in March. Showcasing India's path to success in space exploration amid global challenges, the series is one of the most popular web series.

'Rana Naidu,' 'Farzi'

Rana Naidu (Netflix) and Farzi (Prime Video) are two of the most talked-about series of 2023 that broke viewership records! Rana Naidu—created by Karan Anshuman—features Tollywood superstars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor made his debut in the realm of OTT with Raj & DK's Farzi, and his outstanding performance won the hearts of many.

Share this timeline