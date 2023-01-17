Entertainment

'Dahaad' becomes India's 1st series to compete at Berlinale

'Dahaad' is expected to release this year

Making it big on the world stage, Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Verma has become the first-ever Indian web series to compete at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival, 2023. The Hindi series is one of the seven that will compete for the newly created Berlinale Series Award. The others include Spy/Master, The Good Mothers, and Arkitekten, among others.

Why does this story matter?

Indian filmmakers have embraced new ways to tell their stories, resulting in global recognition, and accolades.

Dahaad is yet another example of how Indian content is paving the path for opportunities overseas.

Speaking of recognition, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR recently scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to bag a Golden Globe Award. It won the 'Best Original Song' for Naatu Naatu.

Zoya Akhtar shares the big announcement

Know more about 'Dahaad'

Dahaad is an eight-part crime drama series set against the backdrop of a small town in Rajasthan. The show follows the story of Sub-Inspector Anjali Bharati, who is tasked with investigating a crime scene that looks like a clear-cut suicide case. But as the story evolves, Bhaati realizes that there's more to this than meets the eye. And so the riveting cat-and-mouse chase begins!

What is Berlinale Series Competition?

The Berlinale Series section was established in 2015 under the auspices of the Berlin Film Festival to provide an exclusive first look at newly launched series from around the world. This year the winners will be selected by an international jury consisting of actor André Holland, Danna Stern, and Mette Heeno, among others. The ceremony will take place on February 22, 2023.

Know more about director Reema Kagti's earlier works

Prior to Dahaad, Reema Kagti had made her mark on the Indian film industry with her work in some critically acclaimed films like Talaash, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Gully Boy, to name a few. She is also known for her work in the web series Made in Heaven, which has a large fan base. Dahaad is slated to release this year.