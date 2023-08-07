Hollywood sitcoms that live in our hearts

Hollywood sitcoms that live in our hearts

Written by Isha Sharma August 07, 2023

Which is your favorite American sitcom?

The joy of unwinding after a taxing day and treating yourself to some intelligent humor is unparalleled—who can resist the distinguished charm of sitcoms? Situational comedies (sitcoms) are loved across ages because of the sense of warmth, tenderness, and nostalgia that they offer, and even when we know exactly how an episode ends, we just keep watching. Let's dive deeper into some incredible sitcoms.

'The Office'

A discussion about Hollywood sitcoms without mentioning the genre-defining The Office? We think not! Filmed in the mockumentary style, the nine-season-long series rests easy on the able shoulders of Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson, among others, and follows the interesting lives of Dunder Mifflin employees. Laughs are never in short supply in this show that always brims with infectious energy and laughter.

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

A comfort watch for an entire generation, F.R.I.E.N.D.S was led by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. Their impact was so profound that even today, fans know them more by their characters' names than their own. "I'll be there for you," said the hook line of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song, making us reinstate our belief in friendship.

'The Good Place'

The four-season-long The Good Place, available on Netflix, is as much a show about developing lifelong friendships as it is about learning ethics and moral philosophy and navigating through life's moral quandaries. TGP combines its fresh, pop-culture-centric humor with some incredible lessons about life and learning, and thanks to the performances and the incredible set designs, you can never get enough of this sitcom.

'Arrested Development'

With actors such as Jason Bateman, Micahel Cera, Will Arnett, and Jessica Walter, there is little that could have gone south with Arrested Development. It focuses on the adventures of the Bluth family, where Michael (Bateman) is the only responsible and level-headed one and puts his best foot forward to keep the family together and in control. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Seinfield'

Created by comedians Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, Seinfeld ran between July 1989 and May 1998. Starring Seinfeld as a fictionalized representation of himself, it also starred George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer. The sitcom regularly drew inspiration from the writers' real-life experiences, which were then altered to suit the show's storyline. You can watch all nine seasons (180 episodes) on Netflix.

