Written by Isha Sharma July 31, 2023 | 03:36 pm 3 min read

Read about the controversial actor Zachery Ty Bryan

Hollywood actor Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his work on the American sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested in Oregon on Friday for alleged domestic assault, entertainment portal TMZ reported on Sunday. Reportedly, Bryan wasn't home when cops showed up at his residence post a distress call, but he was ultimately tracked down and booked. Here's more about the controversial actor.

Controversial past: He was arrested for a similar crime earlier

Bryan's alleged act has brought back memories of 2020 when he was arrested on domestic violence charges. He was booked for assaulting his girlfriend and charged with harassment, coercion, strangulation, and interference. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts and was sentenced to three years probation and asked to partake in a batterer-intervention program. He's also been accused of facilitating a fraudulent startup scheme.

Personal life: He started his journey as a child actor

Bryan was reportedly born on October 9, 1981, in Colorado to Jenny and Dwight Bryan. His cousin is the former National Football League player Brady Quinn. Before bagging one of the lead roles in Home Improvement, he did a couple of photoshoots in Denver that helped him appear in print and television advertising. Before Home Improvement, he also collaborated with talent scout Peter Sklar.

'Home Improvement': Show's plot, Bryan's role

Home Improvement aired on ABC from September 17, 1991, to May 25, 1999. Jointly created by Matt Williams, Carmen Finestra, and David McFadzean, it marked the beginning of Pamela Anderson's television career and was based on the stand-up comedy of Tim Allen. The series focused on the Allen couple—Tim and his wife Jill (Patricia Richardson) with Bryan playing Brad, their eldest child.

Bryan further made appearances on multiple TV shows

While Home Improvement remains Bryan's biggest claim to fame, he was also a part of several other popular projects, though the length of his roles varied. To elaborate, he appeared on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Steve, on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Peter Nicols, and on Veronica Mars as Caz Truman. He was also seen in MTV's show I Bet You Will.

Have you watched any of these films?

Speaking about his journey on 70mm, Bryan has been a part of Held For Ransom, The Game of Their Lives, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and THOR: Hammer of the Gods. He is also a part of Netflix's series The Guardians of Justice. Bryan has produced The Wine Guy Unplugged with Anthony Gilardi, Trunk, Prowl, Rogue River, and The Grief Tourist.

He was married to Carly Matros, now with Johnnie Faye

Bryan was married to Carly Matros from 2007 to 2020. They have four kids (twin girls, another girl, and a boy)—born in 2014, 2016, and 2019, respectively. Subsequently, in November 2021, he revealed that he was engaged to Johnnie Faye, a model, and the two welcomed a daughter the same year. In November 2022, they revealed they were expecting twins.

