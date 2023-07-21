'Barbie' review: Ryan Gosling's the showstopper in this not-so-plastic world

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 21, 2023 | 01:45 pm 3 min read

'Barbie' was released in the theaters on Friday against Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

The "plastic world" of Greta Gerwig is "fantastic" but has its own share of dull moments too. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her sidekick boyfriend Ken, Barbie was released on Friday. Despite an overdose of pink, it'll make you laugh on more than one occasion. It's also a satirical take on several relevant issues. Here's why you should watch it.

Barbie brings real-world issues to the Barbie Land

One morning, Barbie (Robbie) wakes up flat feet with thoughts of death. She figures out that she needs to find her "human-in-distress," in order to get back to her stereotypical Barbie life. Joining her on the journey is Ken (Gosling) who discovers that men rule the real world. As Barbie returns home, she has to deal with real-world problems in Barbie Land.

There couldn't have been a better Barbie than Robbie

Whether it's the grace of a Barbie, her beauty, or innocence, Robbie has embodied the essence of being a Barbie in the best way possible. Her confidence in being the most-loved toy of the females (and when it shatters) is hilarious. But what's also impeccable is how she deals with the human emotion of a woman, while subtly talking about uncomfortable gaze and more.

Gosling takes over the show

Before the interval, Barbie is owned truly by Robbie but post that, Gosling takes over the show and how! From his physical appearance to soft punches and also the emotionally-driven scenes, you can't stop loving Gosling as Ken. Whether he wants to become a doctor without a degree or a lifeguard at the beach without knowing swimming, he rules every scene.

A well-executed concept complemented with good humor

One thing that truly sets the film apart is how well it has been conceptualized and executed. To make the plastic world of Barbie come to life was the real target, and the makers did score a goal here. Adding to it was its well-written humor and punch lines, and this is where Gosling is going to impress you the most.

A film more for older audiences than the teen crowd

Barbie is mostly not a movie that caters to the new teens. It finds its audience in the older generation (women, especially) who have played with these dolls while growing up. Unfortunately, those who haven't played with the dolls, won't be able to connect with the movie much. It has been evident since the time it was first announced.

Comes off as male-bashing

A word frequently used in Barbie is "patriarchy." Unfortunately, while trying to show women's empowerment and feminism in the right way, it landed up bashing the males. Whether it was about how Mattle is ruled by the men, or Ken saying "men rule the (real) world," and other Kens shown as mostly idiots, it went a little overboard in calling out the males.

Re-live your Barbie days!

Barbie has opened against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Though both films are of entirely different genres, the former may have to take a hit because of the latter. Irrespective of the competition, Barbie deserves a watch to re-live your childhood, but also for how accurately the makers have been able to bring the plastic world to life. Verdict: 3 out of 5 stars.

