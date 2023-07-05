Entertainment

Wondering when to watch 'Oppenheimer,' 'Barbie'? Know Tom Cruise's solution

Wondering when to watch 'Oppenheimer,' 'Barbie'? Know Tom Cruise's solution

Written by Aikantik Bag July 05, 2023 | 12:50 pm 1 min read

Tom Cruise is looking forward to watching both 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie'

Is there any Mission Impossible for Tom Cruise? The answer lies in the question itself! As the whole world is torn between choosing Barbie or Oppenheimer for July 21 weekend, the quintessential Hollywood star opened up about his plan. The action star is set to watch both films on the weekend and recently showed off the tickets too.

Cruise's plan to watch both films

While speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Cruise said, "I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I'll see them opening weekend. Friday, I'll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday." Cruise has been vocal about his love for watching films on celluloid. The actor is gearing up for the release of Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One which releases on July 12.

Cruise rooting for both the films

Share this timeline