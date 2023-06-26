Entertainment

Who is Neelam Gill, model and Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored love

Written by Isha Sharma June 26, 2023 | 12:21 pm 2 min read

Learn everything about Neelam Gill, the model rumored to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has earned a notorious distinction for allegedly falling for women who are much younger than him. Since May, he has been linked with Neelam Gill, a British model of Indian descent, and rumors of their love sparked again last Friday (June 23), when the two were spotted dining together in Paris. Who is Gill and what's her claim to fame?

Her Sikh family immigrated from Punjab

The 28-year-old Gill was reportedly born in the West Midlands of England and is believed to be a resident of London. Her Sikh family belongs to Punjab, India, and while her grandparents were reportedly born in India, her parents were born in the UK itself. Reportedly, Gill's parents separated during her childhood, and she was brought up by her mother and her stepfather.

Gill has reportedly been working since she was 14

Gill began working at a tender age and was 14 when she signed up with a talent agency called NEXT Model Management. In September 2013, she earned acclaim for making her catwalk debut for Burberry's (a British luxury clothing brand) fashion show during London Fashion Week, and the next year, she became the first-ever Indian model to be featured in a campaign for them.

She attended the NMACC gala in Mumbai in April

Gill was one of the several high-profile attendees during the NMACC opening gala in Mumbai in April 2023. Sharing her experience, she wrote, "India is definitely on the map. I will earnestly cherish the memories of this experience, the pride shared for our culture and all the wonderful people I crossed paths with and exchanged joy/laughter/energy with from around the world."

Gill has a significant presence on social media

Gill is followed by 300K people on Instagram, where she describes herself as a "British Punjabi model, TED speaker, and activist." Most of her posts are dedicated to her modeling assignments, such as her appearance on the Cannes﻿ red carpet and her advertisements for brands such as Armani and Dior, among others. She regularly speaks about colorism, her identity as a Sikh, and cyberbullying.

