Diljit Dosanjh reacts to his rumored dinner with Taylor Swift

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 08, 2023, 02:32 pm 1 min read

Diljit Dosanjh reacted to his rumored dinner with Taylor Swift

Diljit Dosanjh is a jack of all trades. From singing to acting to keeping his fans entertained with hilarious social media comments, he does it all. A recent report suggested Dosanjh was spotted with global pop star Taylor Swift at a Vancouver restaurant. The duo was apparently "laughing and being touch-touch." Dosanjh took to Twitter to reply to the rumor in his classic way.

Dosanjh's quirky reply regarding the same

Dosanjh tweeted in Punjabi which translates to, "There is something called privacy." However, the Soorma actor has now deleted the tweet. Fans went berserk and started speculating if the duo actually met in Vancouver. Notably, Dosanjh is famous for expressing his love for Kylie Jenner on social media. Recently, Dosanjh did a killer show at Coachella and was loved by his fans worldwide.

