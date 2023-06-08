Entertainment

Telugu actors Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged on Friday

Jun 08, 2023

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will make their relationship official on Friday

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to put an end to speculations and finally make their relationship official by getting engaged on Friday, June 9. The event is expected to be attended by family members and friends. To note, the rumors of Telugu actor-producer Nagendra Babu's son's relationship with his co-star Tripathi have been floating online for some time now.

The 'low-key' affair will witness the presence of family members

A report in Pinkvilla said, "Varun decided to host the ceremony at his home as the couple wanted to keep it low-key with the presence of family members." "Also, the evening is an auspicious time and it will be a close-knit ceremony followed by a party that will see mega cousins together under one roof. Allu Arjun will also be attending the engagement party."

Wedding announcement will take place in the coming months

Citing a source, Pinkvilla further added, "The preparations are going on in full swing for mega family. Ram Charan, Upasana, Sai Dharam Tej, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, megastar Chiranjeevi, and the entire Allu-Konidela family will be seen at Varun Tej's engagement to bless the couple." "The wedding will take place this year and Varun will make an announcement about this at the right time."

Cupid is believed to have struck on sets of 'Mister'

For those unaware, actors Tripathi and Tej have worked together in the films Mister (2017) and Antariksham 9000 KMPH (2018). They reportedly fell in love on the sets of Mister and the speculations around their love story began circulating online. Tripathi is particularly close to Tej's sister, actor Niharika Konidela and her family, and had attended the three-day wedding celebrations of Konidela in Udaipur.

Did you know Tej's connection with these famous actors?

"Mega Prince" Tej comes from a well-known filmy family. He is the cousin of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and is the nephew of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. He made his debut with Mukunda. Tripathi, on the other hand, entered the industry with the TV show Pyaar Ka Bandhan and debuted in movies with Andala Rakshasi.