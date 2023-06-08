Entertainment

Following immense online uproar, Zomato deletes its controversial 'Kachra' advertisement

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 08, 2023, 02:14 pm 3 min read

Understand the controversy behind Zomato's recent adverstisement

After being relentlessly bashed online over its recent controversial Kachra advertisement, food delivery app Zomato has deleted the clip. The advertisement—which promoted recycling and went live two days ago—featured Kachra, a memorable Dalit character from Ashutosh Gowariker's epic period drama Lagaan. However, the character was portrayed at the lowest rung of the societal ladder, and its inclusion in the ad heavily vexed netizens.

What did the advertisement show?

The Hindi word kachra literally translates to garbage. Making this the pivot of the now-deleted ad, Zomato campaigned for recycling and proposed several ideas as to how one can recycle products (by making lamps, hand towels, flower pots, tables, etc.) Aditya Lakhia, who essayed Kachra in Lagaan, reprised his role in the advertisement but was reduced to a submissive position—perceived as derogatory toward Dalits.

Soon after, the company was called 'tone-deaf' and 'insensitive'

The ad was slammed by several Twitter users almost immediately, who claimed that not only is the clip "demeaning, offensive, and problematic," but it also promotes "casual casteism" which should have no place in India today. While some raised clarion calls to boycott the company and lodge an FIR, others asked for a written apology, some vowing never to order from Zomato again.

Why was the character Kachra problematic?

Lagaan was released in 2001, the pre-social media age, so the problems with the character weren't amplified the way they are now. However, over the years, people have opined that the makers could have gone with a different name, and Kachra simply "dehumanized" him. While Kachra eventually underlines the importance of inclusion, it didn't convince everyone due to the name being a castiest slur.

Lakhia underwent method acting while shooting 'Lagaan'

Lakhia had to undergo method acting to fuel life into the character. He earlier told Indian Express that the hut he lived in was "outside the village," and added, "I wasn't allowed to come to the village. And since Kachra joins the team last, I was also the last person to start shooting. Nobody was talking to me because I hadn't made an entry."

Zomato and its seemingly never-ending problems

There have been several incidents when Zomato has been slammed and called "insensitive." Last year, it issued an apology after an advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan became critics' target, and before that, the company came under the scanner for using certain Hindi expletives and trying to put a humorous spin on them. It has also been criticized for not paying its delivery executives enough.