Selena Gomez teases new music, shares photos from Paris

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023 | 04:29 pm 1 min read

Selena Gomez is most likely coming with new music

Selena Gomez is one of the most followed pop stars around the globe. The singer-actor has been a part of many stellar projects and now she has teased her fans about her upcoming album. Yes, Gomez took to Instagram and posted some monochrome photos from a recording studio in Paris. Fans have expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post.

Gomez's upcoming projects

Gomez shared the photos and captioned them, "Don't worry guys. It's coming, even from Paris." The singer seemed quite elated in the photos. Interestingly, she is currently working on a film titled Emilia Perez along with Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, and Edgar Ramirez. Gomez released her last solo album Rare in 2020 which won Album of the Year at UMI Yearlies 2020.

