Sidhu Moose Wala death anniversary: Revisiting singer's 10 timeless tracks

Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala on his first death anniversary

On Monday (May 29), the Punjabi music industry and fans worldwide commemorated the first death anniversary of the beloved singer Sidhu Moose Wala. One year ago, the unfortunate and untimely demise of the artist left a void in the hearts of his devoted fans. On this day, we revisit Moose Wala's catalog of impactful songs that have left an indelible mark on the industry.

'295,' 'So High'

Released in 2021 in his album Moosetape, the thought-provoking track 295 sheds light on the consequences of speaking the truth. The song's infectious lyrics make it a standout piece. Another notable track that garnered immense popularity was So High, released in 2018. This foot-tapping song instantly became a fan favorite, cementing Moose Wala's position as one of the most beloved figures in the industry.

'Same Beef,' 'Just Listen'

Same Beef was released in 2019 in collaboration with Pakistani-American rapper Bohemia. With over 490M views on YouTube, the song, composed by Byg Byrd, resonated with audiences and became an instant hit—thanks to its engaging lyrics. Meanwhile, in the song Just Listen (2017), Moose Wala responded to his haters and conveyed the message of how people were becoming fans of his personality and music.

'Famous,' 'Badfella'

Another notable song that struck a chord with the younger generation is Famous, which was released in 2018. With its high-octane catchy beats, Famous became an anthem for many young listeners. Another noteworthy track is Badfella. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Canada, the video amassed an impressive over 100M views on YouTube and is one of the most celebrated songs of the singer.

'Issa Jatt,' 'Levels'

Among the many successful collaborations between Moose Wala and rapper Sunny Malton, Issa Jatt stands out as a captivating hip-hop track. Released with mesmerizing beats, the song showcased the seamless synergy between the two artists. Another notable song is Levels, which quickly gained popularity, due to its upbeat background score and catchy lyrics. The infectious beats and melody contributed to the song's overall appeal.

'Never Fold,' 'The Last Rise'

Never Fold off his album No Name debuted in 2022. Demonstrating his versatility, Moose Wala not only sang this song but also penned the lyrics. Meanwhile, The Last Ride was the final song of the talented artist—released just two weeks before his untimely demise. The connection between the song's name, album artwork, and the tragic event adds an eerie layer to the track.