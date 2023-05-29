Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej's 'BRO' first-look revealed; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag May 29, 2023, 12:32 pm 1 min read

'BRO' first look revealed

Pawan Kalyan is a bonafide star of Telugu films and is now set to star with nephew Sai Dharam Tej in the upcoming film titled BRO. The makers released the first look of the film and revealed the release date. The first look seems to be quite suave. Fans are excited to see the uncle-nephew duo and their magnetic charisma on celluloid.

Release date and crew of the project

The upcoming film is penned and directed by Samuthirakeni, whereas the acclaimed Trivikram has penned the screenplay and dialogues. The project is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory in association with Zee Studios. Nothing about the plot has been revealed but it seems that the film will have larger-than-life action set pieces. The film will be released on July 28, 2023.

