Who was Helmut Berger, Austrian actor who died at 78

Written by Isha Sharma May 19, 2023

Austrian actor Helmut Berger has passed away at 78

On Friday, the world woke up to the news of the death of Austrian actor Helmut Berger, who was considered one of the biggest stars of European cinema in the 1960s and 1970s. He died on Thursday and his death was announced by his agency Helmut Werner Management. Berger was 78 and breathed his last in his hometown Salzburg. May he rest in peace.

The veteran actor died 'peacefully but unexpectedly'

Part of Helmut Werner Management's statement read, "Helmut Berger was one of the greatest and most talented actors European cinema had ever seen. His mentor, the Italian star director Luchino Visconti, recognized this talent immediately. With the films The Damned, Violence and Passion, and Ludwig II he created an eternal monument to Helmut Berger." He died "peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly," said the statement.

Berger had a close relationship with director Luchino Visconti

Berger was active in showbiz between 1964 and 2019 and some of his most notable roles came out of his collaboration with directors Luchino Visconti, Vittorio De Sica, and Massimo Dallamano. He reportedly met Visconti in 1964, who offered him his debut role in the anthology film Le streghe. He further rose to prominence through his work in The Damned, also directed by Visconti.

He further rose to prominence through his wide range

Berger received further acclaim through his work in movies such as The Blue Angel, Dorian Gray, The Garden of the Finzi-Continis, Ludwig, and Conversation Piece. Ludwig subsequently earned him overwhelmingly positive critical reception since he played the eponymous role of King Ludwig II of Bavaria right from his youth till his final years. It also earned him the prestigious David di Donatello Award.

Berger was openly bisexual and embraced his sexual orientation

Berger was called the "it boy of the European jet set," and also considered a sex symbol, possibly because he was openly bisexual at a time when not many spoke about their sexual orientations. German director Alexander Tuschinski once said, "Helmut Berger is what I consider a perfect artist—very serious in his craft, intelligent in his thoughts, without any time or patience for bullsh*t."