Batters with 500-plus runs in most Test series against India

England batter Joe Root was at his best in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India. He finished as England's highest run-scorer of the series and the second-highest overall. Root, who broke a ton of records, finished with 537 runs at an average of 67.12. His tally includes 3 tons. He scored 500-plus runs in the third Test series against India.

#1 Joe Root: 3 series As mentioned, Root has now recorded 500-plus runs in three different Test series against India, the most for a batter, as per Cricbuzz. The 2021-22 series in England, that was drawn, also saw Root hammer 737 runs at an incredible average of 105.28. He slammed 4 tons. In the 2014 Pataudi Trophy, Root scored 518 runs at an average of 103.60.

Stats Incredible numbers against India At The Oval, Root registered his 16th century against India in international cricket. He equaled Australia's Steve Smith and now holds the joint-most tons against India. Apart from his 13 Test tons, Root has also hit three ODI tons against India. Notably, Root now has 4,395 runs against India in international cricket. He averages 53.59 with 32 fifty-plus scores from 93 innings.