Presenting batters with this feat in away Test series
Ravindra Jadeja is only behind Sir Garfield Sobers and Wasim Raja

By Parth Dhall
Aug 03, 2025
03:09 pm
What's the story

Ravindra Jadeja ended his batting journey in the 2025 Test series against England on a high. The veteran Indian all-rounder smashed a valiant 77-ball 53 in India's second innings of the 5th and final Test at The Oval. As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja has now recorded the most runs at No. 6 or lower in an away Test series.

#1

Sir Garfield Sobers: 722 runs vs England, 1966

West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers tops this list with a staggering 722 runs scored against England in the 1966 Test series. Playing eight innings at No. 6 or 7, he averaged an astronomical 103.14. His tally includes three tons and two half-centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, no other batter has hammered even 600-plus runs at No. 6 or lower in an away Test series.

#2

Wasim Raja: 517 runs vs WI, 1976/77 

Pakistan's Wasim Raja had a phenomenal run in the 1976/77 series in the Caribbean. In 10 innings at No. 6, 7, or 8 against West Indies, he racked up 517 runs at an average of 57.44. His tally includes a ton and five half-centuries. Although West Indies won the five-match series 2-1, Raja's contributions were hailed throughout the tour.

#3

Ravindra Jadeja: 516 runs vs England, 2025

As mentioned, Jadeja is the latest entrant on this list. The Indian all-rounder finished the series with a tally of 516 runs from five Tests (10 innings). His average reads a stunning 86 (1 ton and 5 half-centuries). Jadeja was stupendous in India's second innings in this series. His scores in this regard reads 25* 69* 61* 107* and 53.

Information

Jadeja goes past these greats

Jadeja also recorded the most 50-plus scores for India in a Test series in England (6). He went past the likes of Sunil Gavaskar (5 in 1979), Virat Kohli (5 in 2018), and Rishabh Pant (5 in 2025).