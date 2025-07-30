ICC Rankings: Abhishek Sharma becomes top-ranked batter in T20Is

Young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has climbed to the top of the ICC T20I rankings , dethroning Australia's Travis Head. The change comes after Head missed the recent five-match T20I series in the Caribbean. This marks a major milestone in Abhishek's career, making him only the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to achieve this feat. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has moved to seventh spot in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

Career highlights Abhishek's journey to the top Abhishek made his international debut after India's ICC T20 World Cup victory in 2024, during a tour of Zimbabwe. Despite a rough start, he made a strong comeback with a century in his second match. His incredible run against South Africa and England earlier this year have propelled him to the top of the rankings. Notably, the Indian batter currently has a strike rate of 193.84 in 17 T20Is.

Ranking updates Head's absence opens door for Abhishek As mentioned, Abhishek's rise to the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings comes after Head chose to skip the recent series against West Indies. Head had taken over from Suryakumar after last year's T20 World Cup. Despite not playing, he remains second on the list, ahead of India's Tilak Varma, who also performed well during the South Africa and England series.

Historic achievements Historic run against England Abhishek smashed a quickfire 135 (54) in his last T20I, the final match in the series against England in Mumbai. He became only the sixth Indian to register multiple centuries in T20I cricket. Abhishek collected as many as 58 runs in the first six overs, the most by an Indian batter in the Powerplay of a T20I. Abhishek's 37-ball century also became the second-fastest in T20I cricket. He recorded scores worth 79, 12, 24, 29, and 135 in the series.

Information ICC T20I Rankings: Top 10 batters Top 10 batters (ICC T20I Rankings): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Tilak Varma, Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Tim Seifert, Josh Inglis, and Shai Hope.