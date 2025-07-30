J&K: Poonch schools close following heavy rain; Amarnath Yatra suspended 

Intense rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir has forced the closure of all schools in Poonch district. The local administration announced that all government and private educational institutions will remain shut on July 30, 2025, due to bad weather conditions. The Meteorological Department (MeT) has also issued a Flash Flood Guidance for several areas in the region.

Weather alert Rainfall expected in many places The MeT Department has predicted generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain at many places. Intense showers and gusty winds are also expected in some areas. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated to scattered places in the Jammu Division, especially in the Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, and Samba districts.

Natural hazards Flash floods, landslides warned The Kashmir MeT Department has warned of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas over the next 24 hours. This comes as water levels in rivers and streams are expected to rise, leading to possible waterlogging in low-lying areas of the Jammu Division. The weather department has advised caution due to these potential natural hazards.