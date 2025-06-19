Iran student returnees flag poor bus condition; Omar Abdullah responds
What's the story
Indian students evacuated from conflict-hit Iran thanked the government for their safe return but complained about the poor condition of buses provided by the Jammu and Kashmir government.
The 110 students, who are all from Urmia Medical University in Iran, arrived in Delhi early Wednesday morning under "Operation Sindhu."
Their journey included a complex and urgent transit through Armenia and Doha before arriving in the national capital after a nearly three-hour delay.
Evacuation ordeal
Harrowing experience in Iran
Shaikh Afsa, a Kashmir resident, stated that they are "tired" and that it will be "difficult" for them to go back home by bus.
She told NDTV that the buses offered were not in "stable condition" and that she has asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to make other arrangements.
Twitter Post
They were evacuated under Operation Sindhu
Operation Sindhu brings people home.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 19, 2025
110 Indian students evacuated from Iran under #OperationSindhu have safely arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Yerevan, Armenia. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda received them at the airport.
Government of 🇮🇳 remains committed to the safety of… pic.twitter.com/GwhI5R26DE
Official response
CM office takes note of complaints
The office of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it has taken note of the students' complaints about the bus condition.
They are now coordinating with the Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) to arrange "proper deluxe buses" for the students.
The resident commissioner has been assigned to ensure these arrangements are made, according to an official statement from Abdullah's office.
Conflict impact
Want quick resolution to conflict
The students also expressed their concerns over the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which has affected their studies.
"We have our practical classes, and we need to return as soon as possible," a student said.
An estimated 13,000 students are studying in Iran—the majority of whom are from Jammu and Kashmir.
The conflict started when Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" against Iranian cities, citing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Over 250 people have been killed in cross-border strikes since the operation began.