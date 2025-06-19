What's the story

Indian students evacuated from conflict-hit Iran thanked the government for their safe return but complained about the poor condition of buses provided by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The 110 students, who are all from Urmia Medical University in Iran, arrived in Delhi early Wednesday morning under "Operation Sindhu."

Their journey included a complex and urgent transit through Armenia and Doha before arriving in the national capital after a nearly three-hour delay.