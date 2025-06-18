What's the story

The political battle between dairy giants Amul and Nandini has reignited after Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) allowed Amul to set up kiosks at 10 metro stations.

"There was an open tendering process....Amul participated and won the bid for 10 stations," a senior BMRCL official told News18.

Since Karnataka already has its own state-run brand, Nandini, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have slammed the ruling Congress for giving those kiosks to Gujarat-based Amul.