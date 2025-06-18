Amul v/s Nandini again; this time over kiosks in Bengaluru
What's the story
The political battle between dairy giants Amul and Nandini has reignited after Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) allowed Amul to set up kiosks at 10 metro stations.
"There was an open tendering process....Amul participated and won the bid for 10 stations," a senior BMRCL official told News18.
Since Karnataka already has its own state-run brand, Nandini, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have slammed the ruling Congress for giving those kiosks to Gujarat-based Amul.
Political backlash
BJP, JD(S) slam Shivakumar
They allege that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sold his self-respect for commissions by allowing this.
BJP MP PC Mohan accused the Congress government of betraying Karnataka's dairy farmers by letting Amul take over metro spaces. He said it was a betrayal to displace Nandini.
The JD(S) also slammed Shivakumar, accusing him of compromising his integrity for commissions.
"Before polls, Congress launched a 'Save Nandini' campaign. Now, for commission, Shivakumar is welcoming outsiders," it said.
MoU details
Amul signs MoU with BMRCL for kiosks at 10 stations
As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Amul and BMRCL, the dairy brand can open kiosks at 10 popular Metro stations.
Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, Byappanahalli, Trinity, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic), National College, Jayanagar, and Banashankari.
A senior Karnataka Co-Operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (KMF) official told News18 that Nandini is also currently negotiating rentals with BMRCL and will open near the same metro stations as Amul.
"We're in talks with BMRCL," the official stated.
Ongoing discussions
Amul-Nandini clash a major poll point in 2023 elections
This isn't the first time Amul and Nandini have clashed.
Before the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, Amul had announced plans to sell milk and curd in Bengaluru via e-commerce platforms, which immediately evoked a sharp response from the Congress, which later won the election.
The Congress had then accused BJP of "red-carpet treatment" to Amul, claiming it sidelined Karnataka's home-grown brand.