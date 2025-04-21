AAP to boycott MCD mayor elections, cites alleged BJP rigging
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared that it would boycott the upcoming elections for mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
The elections are scheduled to be held on April 25.
Atishi, a prominent leader in the Aam Aadmi Party, made the announcement during a press conference on Monday.
Allegations
AAP accuses BJP of election rigging
Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of large-scale rigging in the MCD polls, even though they lost in the end.
"The BJP did a lot of rigging during the MCD elections, but still it lost badly."
Atishi further alleged that despite their loss, the BJP continued with its alleged malpractices by poaching councilors.
Political principles
AAP's stance on 'politics of sabotage and horse-trading'
Atishi has stressed that her party doesn't do "the politics of sabotage and horse-trading," and that's why they have decided to stay away from the mayoral contest.
"Now the BJP should form its triple engine government and fulfil its promises made to the people of Delhi without any excuses," Atishi said.
Delimitation disputes
Allegations of malpractice during delimitation process
Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP's Delhi unit chief, also accused the BJP of indulging in malpractice during the delimitation process.
"The BJP had stopped the MCD election earlier too."
Bharadwaj alleged that during this process, wards were shifted and fraud and corruption were rampant.
Despite these alleged irregularities, he said, the BJP lost the election and AAP formed the government.